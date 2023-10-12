France has banned pro-Palestinian protests and vowed to protect Jews from resurgent antisemitism

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister ordered local authorities to ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid a rise in antisemitic acts since Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend. President Emmanuel Macron urged French people not to allow the war in the Mideast erupt into tensions at home. Macron spoke in a televised address to the nation about the war. Paris police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters who had defied a ban and demonstrated Thursday against the Israeli government. Macron pledged that France would protect its Jewish citizens and also noted concerns about hostility toward France’s Muslims.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

