For Indigenous people, solar eclipse often about reverence and tradition, not revelry

PHOENIX (AP) — A rare annular solar eclipse will be visible Saturday in eight western U.S. states, along with parts of Central and South America. The moon, in a phenomenon called the “ring of fire,” will partially shroud the sun and create a spectacular halo. Some Indigenous cultures don’t promote the starry-eyed spectacle or festive viewing parties. Navajo tradition, for example, teaches that the sun is rebirthing during an eclipse. That means no eating, no drinking, no sleeping or any physical activity for the duration of it. Some tribes are using the occasion to ensure members, especially younger generations, know these traditions.

