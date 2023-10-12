Colorado judge strikes down Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit seeking to bar him from the ballot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to keep him off the state ballot. The lawsuit claims the U.S. Constitution’s ban on those who have “engaged in insurrection” from holding office applies to Trump, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys argued the case should be dismissed because of a Colorado law that protects people from lawsuits abridging their free speech rights. State District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled that the law doesn’t apply in this case.

By MEAD GRUVER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

