Colorado coach Deion Sanders calls late game times ‘stupidest thing ever invented in life’

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes will play another late game when they host Stanford on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. The game won’t start until at least 8 p.m. Mountain and doesn’t figure to finish until at least 11:30 p.m. Coach Deion Sanders isn’t a big fan of the late kickoffs, calling it the stupidest thing ever invented.The only other time Colorado has played on a Friday the 13th was in November 2015, when the Buffs lost 27-24 to Southern California.

