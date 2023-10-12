Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospital

Authorities in Colombia say a prolific serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s has died in a hospital where he was imprisoned. He was 66. Luis Alfredo Garavito was nicknamed “The Beast.” He confessed to having murdered more than 190 children between the ages of 8 and 16, who were mostly from low-income families. He kidnapped and abused his victims by posing as a monk, a homeless person or a street vendor. The National Penitentiary Institute says that Garavito died in a hospital in Valledupar, in northern Colombia. The cause of death has not been revealed.

