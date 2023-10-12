Skip to Content
News

Children’s Hospital Colorado wants to thank community for blanket donations; more always needed

Children's Hospital Colorado
By
Published 4:35 PM

COLORADO (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado issued a thank you to the community Thursday for recent blanket donations.

Children's says that following a call out for blankets, KRDO viewers have helped donate more than 1,000 blankets across the Children’s Colorado system of care. This included one donation of more than 400 blankets in a single weekend at the Colorado Springs location and more than 100 blankets donated from a local organization at the Anschutz location in Aurora.

The hospital says this support has been incredible but with the winter months coming, they will be in need of more blankets soon.  Fleece blanket donations are accepted year-round, and the community is always welcome to donate handmade or purchased fleece blankets at any time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content