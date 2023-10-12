Children’s Hospital Colorado wants to thank community for blanket donations; more always needed

COLORADO (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado issued a thank you to the community Thursday for recent blanket donations.

Children's says that following a call out for blankets, KRDO viewers have helped donate more than 1,000 blankets across the Children’s Colorado system of care. This included one donation of more than 400 blankets in a single weekend at the Colorado Springs location and more than 100 blankets donated from a local organization at the Anschutz location in Aurora.

The hospital says this support has been incredible but with the winter months coming, they will be in need of more blankets soon. Fleece blanket donations are accepted year-round, and the community is always welcome to donate handmade or purchased fleece blankets at any time.