After years of erasure, Black queer leaders rise to prominence in Congress and activism

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, speakers called attention to a nationwide backlash against LGBTQ+ rights. But some Black LGBTQ+ participants felt that their early speaking slots minimized their contributions and reflected historical erasure of Black queer people in the Civil Rights Movement. Still, the appointment of Laphonza Butler to Dianne Feinstein’s seat this month is a meaningful step forward for Black LGBTQ+ representation. Butler is the first Black and openly lesbian member of Congress. Activists and lawmakers tell The Associated Press that an acknowledgment of Black queer contributions to achieving civil rights and protecting American democracy is long overdue.

