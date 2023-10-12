17 Florida sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing about $500,000 in pandemic relief funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Seventeen Florida sheriff’s deputies have appeared in court on charges that they stole about half a million dollars in pandemic relief funds. Court records show that the Broward County deputies are charged separately with a range of crimes. Most are charged with wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, though one deputy is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which has a maximum sentence of five years. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference that the 17 defendants have been suspended and that his office is working to fire them all.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.