Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers Wednesday after a visit to a doctor. A Travis County sheriff’s spokeswoman says Kaitlin Armstrong was being escorted by two officers when she ran. Armstrong made it more than a block into a neighborhood. But officers say they never lost sight of her before she was caught. Armstrong is charged with murder in the May 2022 shooting of Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer. Authorities say Armstrong fled the country before she was eventually caught in Costa Rica.

