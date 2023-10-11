Sculpture commemorating historic 1967 Cleveland summit with Ali, Jim Brown, other athletes unveiled
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — A sculpture commemorating the famous 1967 meeting of Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and other athletes — now known as the Ali Summit — has been unveiled on the site of the original gathering. The carbon steel art piece is a representation of the press conference table where the Black athletes sat — a moment captured by an iconic photo. John Wooten was one of the attendees that day 56 years ago and he made his first visit back to the site for the unveiling. Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were also part of that initial meeting that was viewed as a turning point in the civil rights movement.