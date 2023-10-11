Questions being raised about whether or not the Pueblo Rescue Mission should run new warming shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Questions are now being raised about whether The Pueblo Rescue Mission should be able to run the new warming shelter.

On Tuesday, the City of Pueblo approved an ordinance to buy the building on 710 W. 4th Street to be used as a warming shelter. But during the same meeting, allegations over how staff treat clients came to light leading the city council to table the decision on the shelter operator.

In the past, the city has provided temporary housing and shelters during cold snaps by letting local churches and other religious institutions open their doors. But, council member Dennis Flores said temporary no longer works.

"I hate bringing this up every year as though it was a new issue. It should be an issue that we just close the door on it and we make a decision and have a permanent solution without all these strings attached going forward," said Flores.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission declined to comment on the allegations.

The city of Pueblo said they plan to vote on whether the rescue mission will run this shelter on October 23. If they don't go with the rescue mission, the process to find a new operator will begin again.