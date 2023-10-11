Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office warns of current scam where callers impersonate deputies

today at 10:57 AM
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is warning the community about a scam that is currently circulating the area where callers impersonating sheriff's deputies are requesting payments for outstanding warrants.

The PCSO wants to make it clear that they do not make such calls and do not process payments for citations over the phone.

The PCSO said the number you see may appear to come from the sheriff's office but it is a "spoof" number. Never give your personal or financial information out over the phone.

If you are ever unsure is a call you have received is legitimate, contact local law enforcement for verification.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

