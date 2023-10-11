Newsom signs laws to fast-track housing on churches’ lands, streamline housing permitting process
By TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to fast-track low-income housing on surplus land owned by nonprofit colleges and religious institutions. The new law rezones lands owned by nonprofit colleges, churches, mosques and synagogues to allow for affordable housing. The movement, dubbed “yes in God’s backyard,” or “YIGBY,” aims at combating the state’s growing homeless crisis. Newsom also signed another high priority housing legislation this year to extend a landmark law to streamline housing projects in cities that failed to meet the state-mandated housing goals. The original law has helped fast-track more than 19,000 homes since 2018.