New national wildlife refuges in Tennessee, Wyoming created to protect toads, bats, salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say two newly established national wildlife refuges in Tennessee and Montana will help protect habitats for threatened and endangered species such as toads, bats, shrimp and salamanders. The U.S. Department of Interior said Tuesday that the Wyoming Toad Conservation Area and the Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge in Tennessee are the result of “decades-long, locally led efforts to conserve habitat for species while maintaining recreational access.” Officials say the Wyoming refuge will help protect the endangered Wyoming toad. The Tennessee refuge includes threatened and endangered species such as gray bats, Indiana bats, Tennessee cave salamanders and Alabama cave shrimp.

