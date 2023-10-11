Mexican official says military obstructs probe into human rights abuses during country’s ‘dirty war’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican government official says the military continues to obstruct the search for truth decades after the country’s so-called “dirty war” against leftist dissidents. The deputy minister leading the inquiry said Wednesday that the team of investigators withdrew last month after discovering military officials were hiding, altering and destroying documents. The official says the individuals responsible could be liable for criminal charges, but that more investigation is needed. During the “dirty war,” hundreds of people were illegally detained, tortured and disappeared by Mexico’s military and security forces. According to the inquiry, over 2,300 direct and indirect victims are still alive today.

By DANIEL SHAILER The Associated Press

