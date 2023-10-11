Jill Biden is recognizing 15 young women from around the US for work to improve their communities

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is recognizing 15 young women from around the United States for their advocacy on a range of issues in their communities. Many of those issues are priorities for the White House, too. They range from lobbying for tighter gun laws and against banning books to encouraging civic engagement and ensuring that everyone can get menstrual supplies. Biden was honoring these 15 teenagers at the White House to celebrate Wednesday’s designation by President Joe Biden as International Day of the Girl.” The honorees range in age from 15 to 18. They represent 13 states.

