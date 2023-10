COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An Evacuation Order has been issued for the area in Fountain Creek following a gas leak.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office EPCO sent out the Peak Alert order for the 900-1000 blocks of Grinde Dr. in Fountain Creek due to a gas leak near Grinde Dr. near Lyckman Dr.

Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.