Denver Broncos transfer controlling owner designation from Rob Walton to CEO Greg Penner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have finalized the transfer of controlling owner designation from Rob Walton to his son-in-law, team CEO Greg Penner. Penner has run the day-to-day operations of the team along with his wife, Carrie Walton Penner, since the family purchased the franchise last year. The Penners’ four children will also receive an ownership stake. The Walton-Penner Group bought the Broncos in August 2022 for a then-record $4.65 billion. According to NFL ownership bylaws, each club must have a designated controlling owner with at least a 30% stake in the team.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.