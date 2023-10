CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicle break-in suspects.

The CCPD said the two people pictured above are suspects in a vehicle break-in that was reported on Oct. 5 on Forest Ave. in Canon City.

If you recognize either of these individuals, you are asked to contact the CCPD at (719) 276-5600.