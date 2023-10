CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) said Wednesday that they have seen a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins at night.

The CCPD said it doesn't what part of the city you live in, you could have something stolen from your vehicle.

Police say the best way to prevent break-ins is to make sure your driveway is well-lit, remove all valuables from your vehicle, and most importantly, lock your doors.