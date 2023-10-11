Birkenstock set for its stock market debut as Wall Street trades in its wingtips for sandals

NEW YORK (AP) — Birkenstock is making its debut on the stock market as Wall Street trades in its wingtips for sandals for a day. The 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals set a price of $46 per share for its initial public offering of stock, valuing the company at $8.64 billion. It is due to start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BIRK” ticker symbol. The company’s footwear was first cobbled together by Johann Adam Birkenstock in Germany in 1774. The sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following and this year got a plug in the blockbuster film “Barbie.”

