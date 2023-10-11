After delays, California unveils first site of state tiny home project to relieve homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Wednesday the state will build the first group of 1,200 tiny homes at an abandoned office park. The project is part of a plan by Newsom to address California’s homelessness crisis. The homes are much cheaper and quicker to build than permanent housing. Newsom is under pressure to make good on his promise. The 1,200 tiny homes were slated to be ready by this fall in four cities, but the state has yet to award any contracts for builders, the Sacramento Bee reported. Newsom’s administration said it has made good progress. The Sacramento site will be surrounded by a medical campus with mental health treatment.

