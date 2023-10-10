Vermont police search for killer of a retired college dean shot on trail near university

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Students at a Vermont university have returned to classes as police continue to search for the killer of a retired dean who was shot last week while walking on a recreational trail near campus. Honoree Fleming, a retired dean and professor, was found shot to death on Thursday afternoon on a rail trail about a mile (1.61 kilometers) south of the Castleton campus of Vermont State University. The shooting happened during the school’s week-long fall break. The university reopened Monday but students were excused from classes until Tuesday. Some students are on edge while others say they feel safe on campus.

