The US declares the ousting of Niger’s president a coup and suspends military aid and training

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has officially declared the ouster of Niger’s democratically-elected president a coup d’etat. This comes more than two months after mutinous soldiers seized power. Officials say the U.S. was taking action after exhausting all avenues to preserve constitutional order in the West African nation, including urging the military leaders to restore civilian rule within four months in compliance with the constitution. The coup designation comes with the suspension of counterterrorism assistance and military training, as well as the pause of certain foreign assistance programs. The U.S. ambassador, however, will remain in Niger and so will some of the 1,100 troops who are based there.

By SAM MEDNICK and TARA COPP Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.