Skip to Content
News

Teen motorcycle rider succumbs to injuries following crash last week in Colorado Springs

MGN - Chris Yarzab
By
Published 4:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

CSPD said responding officers learned that the truck and motorcycle were going eastbound on Woodmen Rd. when the truck stopped for traffic. The motorcycle then rear-ended the truck. The motorcycle rider was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD announced Tuesday that the motorcycle rider has succumbed to his injuries. The rider has been identified as a juvenile male and will not be identified further due to his age.

According to CSPD, speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash. This is the 37th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, Colorado Springs had 45 fatal traffic crashes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content