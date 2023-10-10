Teen motorcycle rider succumbs to injuries following crash last week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

CSPD said responding officers learned that the truck and motorcycle were going eastbound on Woodmen Rd. when the truck stopped for traffic. The motorcycle then rear-ended the truck. The motorcycle rider was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD announced Tuesday that the motorcycle rider has succumbed to his injuries. The rider has been identified as a juvenile male and will not be identified further due to his age.

According to CSPD, speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash. This is the 37th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, Colorado Springs had 45 fatal traffic crashes.