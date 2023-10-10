‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will be a blockbuster — and might shake up the movie business

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters are readying for an onslaught like they’ve never seen before beginning Friday when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts. The concert film compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium is expected to launch with $100 million, or possibly much more. “The Eras Tour” heralds something new and potentially game-changing in the movie industry. Swift and Beyoncé are two of the biggest stars on the planet and are both heading into cinemas, the latter in December. These are first-of-their-kind deals made directly with AMC Theaters that circumvent Hollywood studios and, for now, leave streamers waiting on the sidelines.

