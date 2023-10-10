Suspect accused of shooting Cleveland County deputy in Garvin County found dead

By Web Staff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The manhunt for a 25-year-old man accused of shooting a Cleveland County deputy last week in Garvin County ended after authorities say his body was found while conducting a secondary grid search.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman was injured when he was shot along Interstate 35 near Wynnewood. Steadman was taken to OU Medical Center, and the sheriff’s office said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting prompted a Blue Alert for Kameron Jenkins and a large search from several law enforcement agencies. An $11,000 reward was offered for anyone who has information leading to his arrest.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that Jenkins was found dead while conducting a secondary grid search of the area.

An innocent bystander, Gwaun Frierson, was killed after being shot when gunfire was exchanged. Authorities have not confirmed who shot and killed Frierson.

