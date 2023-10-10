Remains brought to El Paso County Coroner’s Office as investigation continues into Penrose funeral home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirms they are assisting Fremont County, as the fallout continues from the ongoing criminal investigation linked to a funeral home.

Investigators confirm over 115 decomposing bodies were found inside a Fremont County funeral home earlier this month. Now, multiple agencies are working together to mitigate the possible hazardous situation.

Large refrigerated trucks pulled up at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, containing at least 7 bodies tied to that massive investigation.

In a statement, the El Paso County Coroner confirms that his office will be assisting the Fremont County coroner, Randy Keller in the recovery, examination, and identification of the human remains. Over the next few weeks, the El Paso County Coroner's Office will be receiving and examining the remains with the goal of identifying the individuals and releasing them to their families.

Additionally, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is sending resources to Fremont County today after the situation was verbally declared a disaster emergency by the Governor of Colorado on Oct. 5. The resources sent will include extra staffing and additional security.