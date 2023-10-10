National charity ‘The Magic Bullet Fund’ helps local family pay for dog’s chemo treatment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It goes without saying, but for many of us, our pets are members of the family.

But what happens when that family member becomes gravely ill?

This is often a devastating diagnosis because for many pet owners, paying for advanced medical care can be all but impossible.

That was the case for Iyesha and Clayton Chandler in Pueblo, whose beloved eight-year-old shepherd-mix Willow just got her own lymphoma diagnosis.

"Willow's definitely the leader of the pack. She's even helped us through everything. She's been a great dog where she's really helped us through a lot of things, the issues in our life and turmoils, and just great to come home and just to see one of our best friends," the Clayton's said.

To get Willow the treatment she needs, the Chandlers turned to The Magic Bullet Fund, a nationwide charity that raises funds to help pets and their families get the treatment they need and deserve.

As of 2022, The Magic Bullet Fund has helped 850 pets and their families in need of assistance. According to the organization, the fund operates through donations from individuals and corporate grants, as well as the assistance of 30 volunteers. Donations to the fund are tax-deductible.

For more information, visit https://themagicbulletfund.org/