Millennial Money: 3 ways to save money in a high-cost city

Living in a high-cost city can strain your finances, but three tips can help you thrive. Consider shopping at wholesale stores for groceries, even if you don’t have a car. Take advantage of discounts that cultural institutions such as museums and theaters often offer to residents through a city ID or library card. Additionally, affordable-housing lottery programs are available in many major cities, easing the burden of high rents; applying well in advance and being open to breaking your current lease for a better deal can improve your chances.

