KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Carrie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old gray Domestic Longhair cat that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now ready to find her new home.

Carrie is a very outgoing and loving cat. She has a social personality and will approach strangers for attention. Carrie loves chin rubs, tasty snacks, and hiding in boxes.

Want to know more about Carrie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.