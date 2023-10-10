Jerry Seinfeld says he’s up to something related to the ‘Seinfeld’ finale: ‘Something is going to happen’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jerry Seinfeld teased a “secret” about the polarizing “Seinfeld” series finale during his standup show in Boston on Saturday.

“I have a little secret for you about the ending but I can’t really tell it,” the comic said on stage at the Wang Theater, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

The comedian was responding to an audience member who shouted out asking if Seinfeld “liked” the ending of his hit series, in which he starred and created with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” auteur Larry David.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay? But you can’t tell anybody… Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” Seinfeld teased to his audience, going on to say that whatever that “something” is, “It hasn’t happened yet.”

He added, “and just what you are thinking about, Larry and I are also thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

“Seinfeld” ran for nine seasons after its 1989 debut, winning 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and becoming one of the most beloved network television comedies of all time.

Despite its success, the discourse around the two-part finale that aired in 1998 – which was viewed by over 70 million people – was less than flattering and notoriously divisive.

The comedian himself expressed regret over some of the choices that were made with the finale episodes – which involved the principal characters getting jailed as well as a narrowly avoided airline disaster – telling the audience at the New Yorker Festival in 2017 that “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it.”

“There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy,” he said, adding that comedy instead should be “small and cheap and quick.”

Historically described as a show “about nothing,” “Seinfeld” follows a standup comic in New York City (Seinfeld) and his chaotic friends as they find the funny in the mundane instances of everyday life. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards co-starred alongside Seinfeld.

