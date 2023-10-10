In ‘Goth: A History,’ The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces the often-misunderstood subculture

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a new book titled “Goth: A History,” The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces a misunderstood subculture. Tolhurst labels goth “the last true alternative outsider subculture.” Published by Hachette, “Goth: A History” weaves in first-person accounts while exploring goth music’s origins from punk’s anarchy. From there, Tolhurst dives into gothic literature and the French existentialists, which he considers formative to the subculture. Then there’s a musical history covering progenitors like Nico, icons like Joy Division, famed goth clubs like the Batcave, and modern goth groups like Nine Inch Nails.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.