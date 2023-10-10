Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel raises questions about the influence of its sponsor, Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel and the war it launched has raised new questions about the influence of its main sponsor, Iran, and whether it had anything to do with the assault. From Tel Aviv to Washington, however, no one is willing to directly blame Iran as they say they lack direct evidence. In Tehran, even its supreme leader has denied the country being involved. Yet the suspicion remains — and how it shakes out could threaten to morph what has been the most-shocking surprise attack on Israel in 50 years into a wider regional war that drags in the United States.

