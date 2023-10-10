FDNY candidate Alexander Griffin dies during training run

By JESSE ZANGER

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — An FDNY candidate died during a training run.

The Fire Department said Alexander Griffin experienced an “undetermined medical episode” and collapsed during a run on Randall’s Island last week.

Griffin was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital where he passed away.

According to sources, the run was part of a physical fitness test that Griffin needed to pass before being offered a spot in the new academy class.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.