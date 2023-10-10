Barry Manilow prepares upcoming Broadway musical ‘Harmony,’ at long last
By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press
New York (AP) — More than 30 years after the musical “Harmony” was written, it finally prepares to make its Broadway debut. The show was almost lost to history — like its subject. The historical show written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the forgotten German performing group The Comedian Harmonists. Many regard the six-man group as one of the first boy bands but the Nazi party denounced them for being degenerates. Three of the group’s members were Jewish, and possessing their music was considered a crime.