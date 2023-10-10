6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 17 miles outside Herat, the capital of Herat province. The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was about 25 miles northwest of the provincial capital, and several aftershocks have been strong. Taliban officials said more than 2,000 had died across Herat after the earlier quakes. Information on damage from the latest tremor was not immediately available. But there is little left of the villages in the region’s dusty hills besides rubble and funerals.

