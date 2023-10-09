What does the science say about the grass vs. turf debate in sports?
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
There’s a longstanding question in sports that scientists have tried to answer: Which playing surface is safer for athletes: natural grass or artificial turf? The question is important not just in football, but also in soccer and other sports _ anywhere athletes make sudden shifts in direction that can twist joints and tear ligaments. Scientists have studied the question, but there are challenges to getting the answer right. Still, the available research points to safety advantages for grass when it comes to foot and ankle injuries. Grass has more give than turf, so the foot doesn’t get stuck in a dangerous way.