Vietnam pilot’s remains return home after 50 years

By Joel Seymour

GREER, South Carolina (WLOS) — The remains of a Waynesville Vietnam pilot are finally home with his family, more than 50 years after his death when his plane went down in 1969.

News 13 was at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8, when Air Force Capt. Frederick Hall’s remains arrived on a Delta flight.

Although Hall’s plane went down in 1969, it wasn’t until 1995 that the site was located, and it wasn’t until this past March that he was identified through DNA analysis.

“I was just talking to my brothers here how proud we were standing, locked in attention as the family went by, just letting them know that we’re with them, and that we know what it means to lose someone in combat,” Tom Fowler, Marine Corps League.

Capt. Hall’s remains are being taken to a Waynesville funeral home.

A funeral is set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 10, followed by a procession down Main Street to Green Hill Cemetery.

