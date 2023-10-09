UN airs concerns for civilians as Israel steps up military response in Gaza to deadly Hamas attacks

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is expressing growing concerns about humanitarian needs in Palestinian areas as Israel ratchets up a muscular military riposte and lockdown of Gaza after the weekend attack by Hamas militants who killed and kidnapped hundreds of civilians in Israel. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres led the clarion call Monday, putting a focus on civilians in both Israel and Gaza, renewing his condemnation of the fatalities and hostage-takings by Hamas. He also warned of the prospect of more innocent lives lost.

