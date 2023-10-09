Suspects sought in Pennsylvania community center shooting that killed 1, wounded 8

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking suspects in a shooting that killed one man and wounded eight other people at a private party in a Pennsylvania community center. State police in Indiana County said nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot early Sunday at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township. More than 150 people were present. A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man died and one person was critically injured. Police said dozens of shots were fired and multiple firearms were recovered. Officials are tracking down the renter of the venue and the host and $15,000 in reward money is being offered for information.

