Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations severed 7 years ago, promising to ‘open embassies soon’

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations seven years after ties were severed. Both countries announced the rapprochement in a joint statement on Monday. Khartoum cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran. The oil-rich kingdom had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering demonstrations and severing Saudi-Iranian relations. At the time, Sudan was a close ally of Saudi Arabia and had deployed troops to fight in the Saudi coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

