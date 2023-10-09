Senior Hamas official says Iran, Hezbollah had no role in Israel incursion, but will help if needed
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A senior official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas says only a small number of top commanders in Gaza knew about the surprise attack launched into Israel over the weekend. Ali Barakeh told The Associated Press Monday that even Hamas’ closest allies were not informed in advance about the timing of the incursion. He denies reports that Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah helped plan the assault but said they would join the battle if Gaza faces “a war of annihilation.” He also denied that the attack was aimed at derailing U.S. efforts to broker diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He said Hamas has not yet used most of its forces and is prepared for a long war.