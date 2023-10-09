San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who crashed into Chinese consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they shot and killed a driver who crashed into the Chinese consulate lobby, prompting a massive response from officers and firefighters. Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said during a short news conference on Monday that officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver. Police say despite “life-saving efforts,” the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Police say they didn’t have reports of any other injuries and said they are working with investigators from the U.S. Department of State and with the Chinese consulate.

