Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Minnesota horticulture teacher has set a new world record in California for the heaviest pumpkin after growing a giant jack-o’-lantern gourd weighing 2,749 pounds. Travis Gienger is from Anoka, Minnesota, and won the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, on Monday. His enormous, lumpy, orange pumpkin could produce at least 687 pies. The previous world record for heaviest pumpkin was set by a grower in Italy who produced a 2,702-pound squash in 2021. Gienger says this year he gave his plants extra care, watering them up to 12 times a day.

