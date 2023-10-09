Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
NEW YORK (AP) — Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Airlines in Europe and Asia are also halting flights, including Germany’s Lufthansa, Air France, Hong Kong’s main carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic. British Airways said it’s planning to continue operating flights to Israel “over the coming days with adjusted departure times.”