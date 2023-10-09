‘Grief and anger.’ US business groups stand up for Israel after attack



By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — Business leaders across the United States have expressed outrage and solidarity with Israel after the deadly surprise attack by Hamas.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Sunday the bank stands with Israel, instructing employees there to work remotely for the foreseeable future, a person familiar with the matter told CNN, as Dimon pledged support for the people of Israel.

“This past weekend’s attack on Israel and its people and the resulting war and bloodshed are a terrible tragedy,” Dimon told all employees on Sunday in a memo obtained by CNN. “We stand with our employees, their families and the people of Israel during this time of great suffering and loss,” Dimon said.

JPMorgan has about 230 to 240 employees in Israel and has asked staff there to work from home for the near future, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. News of JPMorgan’s plans were previously reported by Bloomberg News.

Dimon said all of JPMorgan’s employees and all of those traveling in the region have been confirmed safe as of Sunday.

“We pray for their safety and for their families and loved ones going forward,” Dimon said. “The human cost of wars and terrorism are enormous, with too many lives lost and changed forever. We join together in our hope to one day see the end of violence and for there to be peace throughout the Middle East.”

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, told CNN in a statement on Monday: “New York City’s business community is reacting with the same grief and anger at these senseless acts of terrorism that we felt in response to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. For New Yorkers, this is personal.”

The Partnership represents more than 300 of New York City’s business leaders and companies that employ more than 1 million New Yorkers.

“Nothing can justify the premeditated violence that took place in Israel this weekend,” Wylde said.

The US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday it “strongly condemns the heinous” attacks.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel and stand in solidarity with them as they battle the scourge of terrorism,” the Chamber said.

The business group added that it’s in touch with partners from the Israeli government and the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce to explore ways to provide humanitarian assistance.

