Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — People have been moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan. The storm bore down on the southern island province of Hainan on Monday, just south of the financial center of Hong Kong and the key manufacturing regions in the surrounding area on mainland China. Air and rail services have been suspended as Koinu, meaning puppy in Japanese, rolled into the region. Last month, Guangdong province and Hong Kong were hit with the heaviest rains in almost 140 years.

