Deal struck on contentious road in divided Cyprus that triggered an assault against UN peacekeepers

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in ethnically split Cyprus says Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots have reached an “understanding” over a contentious road inside a U.N.-controlled buffer zone whose construction had stirred up tensions not seen in years. U.N. envoy Colin Stewart said a “few modalities” were still being discussed but that the framework of the deal would take effect Monday. The deal foresees construction of the road but Turkish military guard posts will be removed from the area and U.N. jurisdiction will be affirmed. The deal is seen as a minor breakthrough in overall efforts to get the ball rolling again on talks aimed at ending the island’s nearly half-century division.

