Chrissy Metz, ‘This Is Us’ star, and Bradley Collins split

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of more than three years, Bradley Collins, are parting ways.

The pair shared the news via a joint Instagram post.

“After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably. While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both,” the post reads. “We still have books to write, songs to sing and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever.”

In 2021 Metz revealed on “Today” that they had met during the height of the pandemic via the dating app Bumble, though they traveled in similar circles.

“It was very unexpected. It’s funny because we know all the same people. We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting,” Metz said at the time. “We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating.”

They co-authored a children’s book together titled “When I Talk To God, I Talk About You,” which was released earlier this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.